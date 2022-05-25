GCM Mining (TSE:GCM) Given Buy Rating at Fundamental Research

GCM Mining (TSE:GCM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Fundamental Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$10.24 price objective on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 120.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on GCM Mining from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

GCM stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.65. 92,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,984. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.37. GCM Mining has a twelve month low of C$4.13 and a twelve month high of C$6.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.83. The firm has a market cap of C$455.90 million and a P/E ratio of 5.94.

In other news, Director Jaime Perez sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.59, for a total value of C$139,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$163,956.35. Also, insider Gran Colombia Gold Corp. bought 50,000 shares of GCM Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.44 per share, with a total value of C$272,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$272,060. Over the last three months, insiders bought 151,440 shares of company stock valued at $720,647.

GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

