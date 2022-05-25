Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Short Interest Update

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the April 30th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Geely Automobile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Geely Automobile stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.44. 30,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,074. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Geely Automobile has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $73.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.59.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

