Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Equities research analysts at Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 71.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.36.

NYSE GNRC opened at $215.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Generac has a 52 week low of $197.94 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $263.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.79.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Generac will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total value of $1,572,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,389 shares of company stock worth $7,781,466. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,491,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Generac by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Generac by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,288,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,530,000 after purchasing an additional 66,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,807,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

