General European Strategic Investments Inc. (OTCMKTS:GESI) Short Interest Up 2,598.2% in May

General European Strategic Investments Inc. (OTCMKTS:GESI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,100 shares, a growth of 2,598.2% from the April 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,474,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:GESI traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 704,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,292. General European Strategic Investments has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $23.00.
About General European Strategic Investments
