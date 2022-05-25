General European Strategic Investments Inc. (OTCMKTS:GESI) Short Interest Up 2,598.2% in May

General European Strategic Investments Inc. (OTCMKTS:GESI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,100 shares, a growth of 2,598.2% from the April 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,474,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:GESI traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 704,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,292. General European Strategic Investments has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

About General European Strategic Investments

General European Strategic Investments Inc owns interests in a portfolio of projects located in Eastern Europe. Its projects comprise Laakso platinum group element-nickel-copper project located in Finland; Pryniprovian diamond project and Transcarpathian gold project in Ukraine; and the Gemerska Poloma talc mining rights in Slovakia.

