George W. Lloyd Sells 100,000 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $4,027,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 530,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,343,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.21. 1,392,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 21.95 and a quick ratio of 21.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.01. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.36. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $47.10.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.77 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 26.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 76.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 53.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 54.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

