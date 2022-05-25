GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Short Interest Update

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, a drop of 79.8% from the April 30th total of 331,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GOVX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.48. 702,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,317,694. GeoVax Labs has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $23.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.32.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. GeoVax Labs had a negative return on equity of 146.19% and a negative net margin of 5,443.98%. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GeoVax Labs by 12.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in GeoVax Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GeoVax Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in GeoVax Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in GeoVax Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research note on Monday.

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

