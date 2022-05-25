Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Short Interest Up 775.0% in May

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 775.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Getinge AB (publ) stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,194. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.32. Getinge AB has a 52 week low of $27.29 and a 52 week high of $48.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3116 per share. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Getinge AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several research firms have commented on GNGBY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Getinge AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 430 to SEK 425 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Getinge AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.11.

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

