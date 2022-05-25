GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target Increased to C$53.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 31st. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC dropped their price target on GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

GFL stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.01. The stock had a trading volume of 51,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.07. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $25.91 and a 52 week high of $43.71.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFL. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 5,172.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

