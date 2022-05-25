Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Short Interest Down 97.2% in May

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.2% from the April 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GVDNY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Givaudan from CHF 4,050 to CHF 3,850 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Societe Generale upgraded Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Givaudan from CHF 3,600 to CHF 3,700 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Givaudan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,570.78.

Shares of OTCMKTS GVDNY traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.26. 38,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,273. Givaudan has a 12-month low of $68.91 and a 12-month high of $105.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.878 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

