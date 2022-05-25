Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) Director Acquires C$19,849.50 in Stock

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC – Get Rating) Director Geoffrey Lawson Scott bought 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,849.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,810,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,730,810.
Geoffrey Lawson Scott also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 20th, Geoffrey Lawson Scott bought 119,000 shares of Glacier Media stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,790.80.
Shares of TSE:GVC traded up C$0.04 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.44. The company had a trading volume of 28,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,281. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66. Glacier Media Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.35 and a 52-week high of C$0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.40. The company has a market cap of C$58.41 million and a PE ratio of -10.13.
About Glacier Media (Get Rating)
Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital audit guides and compliance tools for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a residential real estate listings and property information marketplace, which provides consumers with key real estate information and insights to make better informed decisions about their home.
See Also
