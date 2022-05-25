Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) Director Acquires C$19,849.50 in Stock

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC – Get Rating) Director Geoffrey Lawson Scott bought 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,849.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,810,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,730,810.

Geoffrey Lawson Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, Geoffrey Lawson Scott bought 119,000 shares of Glacier Media stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,790.80.

Shares of TSE:GVC traded up C$0.04 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.44. The company had a trading volume of 28,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,281. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66. Glacier Media Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.35 and a 52-week high of C$0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.40. The company has a market cap of C$58.41 million and a PE ratio of -10.13.

Glacier Media ( TSE:GVC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$43.84 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital audit guides and compliance tools for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a residential real estate listings and property information marketplace, which provides consumers with key real estate information and insights to make better informed decisions about their home.

