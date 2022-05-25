Gladstone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GLEE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gladstone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GLEE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a growth of 955.1% from the April 30th total of 4,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $9,367,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,982,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Gladstone Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $580,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gladstone Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.05 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,599. Gladstone Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00.

Gladstone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses its search on the farming and agricultural sectors, including farming related operations and businesses that support the farming industry.

