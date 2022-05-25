Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

GOOD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of GOOD stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,662. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $18.23 and a 52-week high of $26.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 8.87 and a current ratio of 8.87. The stock has a market cap of $753.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -649.78, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $35.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.08 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 6.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,412,000 after purchasing an additional 33,911 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,637,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,089,000 after acquiring an additional 15,689 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 3.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,259,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,520,000 after acquiring an additional 67,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,484,000 after purchasing an additional 60,559 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 796,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

