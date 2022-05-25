Glen A. Messina Buys 3,000 Shares of Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) Stock

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) CEO Glen A. Messina purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.18 per share, for a total transaction of $78,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,817.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:OCN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,663. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12, a quick ratio of 17.58 and a current ratio of 17.58. The company has a market cap of $232.92 million, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.94. Ocwen Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $41.92.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $231.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.06 million. Ocwen Financial had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 6.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ocwen Financial Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ocwen Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Ocwen Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Ocwen Financial by 140.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ocwen Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ocwen Financial during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

OCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Ocwen Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocwen Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

