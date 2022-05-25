Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) PT Lowered to 12,800.00

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 13,200.00 to 12,800.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Glencore from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 550 ($6.92) to GBX 600 ($7.55) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 730 ($9.19) to GBX 770 ($9.69) in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glencore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 590 ($7.42) to GBX 580 ($7.30) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Glencore has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,563.83.

GLNCY traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $13.21. The company had a trading volume of 777,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,955. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Glencore has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

