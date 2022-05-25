Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 89.9% from the April 30th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of HECOF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.36. 96,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,305. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96. Global Helium has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50.

Get Global Helium alerts:

About Global Helium (Get Rating)

Global Helium Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of helium in North America and internationally. Its flagship project comprises three helium exploration permits covering an area of 85,000 hectares located in the helium fairway in southern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as First Helium Corp.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.