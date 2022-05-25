Global WholeHealth Partners Co. (OTCMKTS:GWHP) Short Interest Update

Global WholeHealth Partners Co. (OTCMKTS:GWHP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the April 30th total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,542,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GWHP traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. 37,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,343. Global WholeHealth Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.

Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation develops and markets various in-vitro diagnostic test kits in the United States. The company offers rapid diagnostic tests, such as the CoVid-19 test, whole blood Ebola test, whole blood Zika test, whole blood rapid TB test, and various other tests for over-the-counter or consumer-use, as well as for point-of-care, which includes hospitals, physicians' offices, and medical clinics.

