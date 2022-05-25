Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Short Interest Down 94.7% in May

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the April 30th total of 69,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

VPN traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.34. 9,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,904. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.52. Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09.

