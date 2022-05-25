GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of GLYC stock opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. GlycoMimetics has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23.

GlycoMimetics ( NASDAQ:GLYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in GlycoMimetics by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,553,000 after purchasing an additional 365,096 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in GlycoMimetics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 39,001 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in GlycoMimetics by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 691,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 243,703 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in GlycoMimetics by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 498,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 272,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in GlycoMimetics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 13,561 shares in the last quarter. 56.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

