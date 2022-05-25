Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GROY traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $3.04. The company had a trading volume of 484,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,023. Gold Royalty has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $7.08. The company has a market cap of $220.52 million, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Gold Royalty alerts:

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Gold Royalty will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GROY. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Gold Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,765,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Gold Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gold Royalty by 3,752.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 71,853 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Gold Royalty by 2,311.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 44,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Gold Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 18.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GROY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gold Royalty in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company.

About Gold Royalty (Get Rating)

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.