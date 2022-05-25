Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.04% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Golden Ocean Group Limited is a shipping company which engaged in the transportation of dry bulk cargoes. It operates primarily in the Capesize and Panamax market. Golden Ocean Group Limited, formerly known as Knightsbridge Shipping Limited, is based in HAMILTON, Bermuda. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

GOGL stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,727,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,699. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.89. Golden Ocean Group has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 48.00% and a return on equity of 32.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,000. BBR Partners LLC raised its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 249,385 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 147,164 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 274,464 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 166,387 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 225,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

