Good Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHMP) Short Interest Up 1,010.0% in May

Good Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHMP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 1,010.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,552,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of GHMP stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. 6,482,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,432. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08. Good Hemp has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $4.20.
About Good Hemp (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Good Hemp (GHMP)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Good Hemp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Hemp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.