Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Grafton Group plc manufactures and retails building supplies. The Company operates the Plumbase, Buildbase, Jackson, MacNaughton Blair, Chadwicks and Woodies retail chains as well as produces dry mortar. It operates primarily in Britain, Ireland, the Netherlands and Belgium. Grafton Group plc is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,430.00 target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st.
Grafton Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.
