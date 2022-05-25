GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of GrandSouth Bancorporation in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS GRRB traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.50. 716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528. GrandSouth Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.97.

GrandSouth Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for GrandSouth Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, various term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers one-to-four family residential, commercial real estate, home equity and lines of credit, residential construction and other construction and land, and commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and boats and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt.

