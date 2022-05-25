Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.67% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is headquatered in New York, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust to $13.00 in a research report on Friday.

GPMT stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.41. 352,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,761. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $560.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.37.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 3.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 65.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 234,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 92,366 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 14.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,379,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,021,000 after purchasing an additional 297,486 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $588,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 108.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,583,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,605,000 after buying an additional 823,363 shares during the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

