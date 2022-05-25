Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.92. 245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.89.

Get Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple alerts:

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $85.73 million for the quarter.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.