Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Short Interest Update

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a growth of 2,431.3% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of Great Elm Group stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $2.24. 201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90. Great Elm Group has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 22.21% and a negative net margin of 17.46%.

In related news, Director Jason W. Reese bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $41,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,146,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,168,569.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $128,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,647,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,805.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 1,558,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,671 over the last three months. 38.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new stake in Great Elm Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $418,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Great Elm Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $363,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 8,312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 121,029 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Great Elm Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 381,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 81,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Great Elm Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 29,788 shares during the period. 45.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

