Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Portland Estates PLC provides property investment and development services. It operating business models includes Asset management, Investment management, Development management and Financial management. Asset management produces tailor made solutions to drive rental growth and minimize voids. Investment management buys and sells at the right point of portfolio returns. Development management upgrades their portfolio with targeted capital expenditure improves its tenant appeal, enhancing rental values and capital returns. Financial management provides security in its cyclical markets and firepower to buy when opportunities arise. Great Portland Estates PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GPEAF. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Great Portland Estates from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.77.

Shares of GPEAF remained flat at $$8.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Great Portland Estates has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $10.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.62.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

