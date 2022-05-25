GREE (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

GREE (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Gree, Inc. operates as a social network service. The company’s business consists of Games, Commerce and Lifestyle, Community and Media, Advertising and Online Video as well as Investment. Gree, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “
GREZF remained flat at $$8.11 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.83. GREE has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01.
GREE, Inc, a technology company, engages in the online media business in Japan and internationally. The company offers various mobile social games; and develops and operates titles on the Nintendo Switch and Facebook Messenger. It also engages in the live entertainment business specializing in the virtual YouTuber (VTuber).
