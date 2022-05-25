Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts predict that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Green Dot reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $400.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GDOT shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.63.

NYSE GDOT traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.50. The stock had a trading volume of 324,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,895. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $54.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.74.

In other Green Dot news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $106,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,410 shares of company stock worth $146,443 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Green Dot by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Green Dot by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

