Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Short Interest Up 7,600.0% in May

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 7,600.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,229,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GGII traded up 0.00 on Wednesday, reaching 0.00. 13,785,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,177,497. Green Globe International has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.08.

Green Globe International, Inc engages in the production and sale of in-house brand of hemp-based cigarettes. It offers real stuff smokables; flavored hemp rolling papers for smoking paper producers; and private label hemp rolling papers for third parties. The company sells its products to consumers, wholesalers, and distributors through trade shows, and print and digital advertisements.

