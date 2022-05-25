Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Short Interest Down 80.2% in May

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,200 shares, a decline of 80.2% from the April 30th total of 642,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,024,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Green Thumb Industries from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

OTCMKTS:GTBIF traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.09. 206,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,667. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.50. Green Thumb Industries has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.