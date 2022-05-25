Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) CEO Buys $372,133.74 in Stock

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 33,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $372,133.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,414,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,604.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $11.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,400. The firm has a market cap of $209.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.58. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $20.32.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.84). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 33.70%. The firm had revenue of $45.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

