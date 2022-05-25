Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Grindrod Shipping had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 41.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Shares of GRIN opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $515.90 million, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.80. Grindrod Shipping has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Get Grindrod Shipping alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Grindrod Shipping by 936.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 366,052 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 84.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after buying an additional 114,453 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Grindrod Shipping by 254,963.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 56,092 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Institutional investors own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

GRIN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Grindrod Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

About Grindrod Shipping (Get Rating)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.