Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Major Shareholder Jan Barta Purchases 129,688 Shares

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Jan Barta bought 129,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $1,547,177.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,521,452 shares in the company, valued at $30,080,922.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jan Barta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, Jan Barta bought 11,846 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $148,311.92.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Jan Barta bought 160,000 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.63 per share, with a total value of $2,180,800.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Jan Barta bought 561,677 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $8,442,005.31.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Jan Barta bought 198,930 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $3,883,113.60.

On Monday, April 25th, Jan Barta bought 69,051 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.59 per share, with a total value of $1,352,709.09.

On Thursday, April 21st, Jan Barta purchased 118,565 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.88 per share, with a total value of $2,357,072.20.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Jan Barta purchased 106,823 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $2,187,735.04.

On Monday, April 11th, Jan Barta purchased 119,454 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $2,371,161.90.

On Friday, April 8th, Jan Barta purchased 128,490 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $2,616,056.40.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Jan Barta purchased 181,185 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.96 per share, with a total value of $3,616,452.60.

GRPN traded up $2.54 on Wednesday, hitting $13.97. 1,821,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,720. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average of $21.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.11. Groupon, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $49.19.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The coupon company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.29 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Groupon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Groupon by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Groupon by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Groupon from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Groupon from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Groupon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Groupon from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Groupon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

