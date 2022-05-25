GrowGeneration (GRWG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ: GRWG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/24/2022 – GrowGeneration was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “GrowGeneration Corp. owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores. The company carries and sells product which includes organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers. It operates primarily in Colorado, California, Las Vegas, Rhode Island and Washington. GrowGeneration Corp. is headquartered in Pueblo, Colorado. “

5/12/2022 – GrowGeneration had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $50.00 to $15.00.

5/11/2022 – GrowGeneration had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $4.00.

5/11/2022 – GrowGeneration had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $14.00 to $7.00.

NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average of $10.55. The company has a market capitalization of $277.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.50 and a beta of 2.84. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $52.80.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in GrowGeneration by 6.0% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 0.5% during the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 110,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 7.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 48.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 17.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

