GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GrowGeneration Corp. owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores. The company carries and sells product which includes organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers. It operates primarily in Colorado, California, Las Vegas, Rhode Island and Washington. GrowGeneration Corp. is headquartered in Pueblo, Colorado. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GRWG. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on GrowGeneration from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Roth Capital lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of GRWG stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $4.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,457,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,538. The firm has a market cap of $277.60 million, a P/E ratio of 228.50 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.55. GrowGeneration has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $52.80.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter worth $432,000. Baader Bank INC lifted its position in GrowGeneration by 197.2% during the first quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 33,178 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the first quarter valued at $1,252,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in GrowGeneration by 26.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in GrowGeneration by 55.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. 44.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrowGeneration Company Profile (Get Rating)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

