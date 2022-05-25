Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is a financial services group. It provides a comprehensive range of financial services and products ranging from traditional banking services, such as making loans and taking deposits, to pension and severance fund management. The company also provides general purpose loans, foreign exchange services, documentation services, guarantees, auto financing, payroll loans, and credit cards, as well as various deposit and basic treasury products. It provides fiduciary services; merchandise storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, and merchandise distribution; brokerage services, fund management, portfolio management, securities management, and capital markets consulting services; and investment banking, treasury, and private banking services. Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. is based in Bogotá, Colombia. “

NYSE:AVAL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.07. 86,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,780. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.05. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.22.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores ( NYSE:AVAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $931.23 million during the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 7.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

