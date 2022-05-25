Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,119. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.05. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores ( NYSE:AVAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $931.23 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the third quarter worth $103,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the third quarter worth $217,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.