Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.05. The stock had a trading volume of 245 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,119. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average is $5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.22. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $6.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores ( NYSE:AVAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $931.23 million for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 13.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 56,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 6,198 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

