Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Short Interest Down 84.2% in May

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the April 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GBOOY traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.92. The company had a trading volume of 24,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,964. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 52-week low of $28.54 and a 52-week high of $39.76.

Get Grupo Financiero Banorte alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers time and demand deposits; car, payroll, consumer, and corporate loans; mortgages; and debit and credit cards. It also provides medical, personal accident, and life insurance products; and retirement fund management services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.