Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Supervielle SA is a private domestically-owned financial group primarily in Argentina. The Company owns Banco Supervielle S.A., an Argentine private domestically-owned bank which operates primary in the City of Buenos Aires and the Greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area, Mendoza and San Luis. Grupo Supervielle SA is based in Bueno Aires, Argentina. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of SUPV stock opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.81 million, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Grupo Supervielle has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $2.89.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). Grupo Supervielle had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $142.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.82 million. Equities research analysts predict that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 4th quarter worth $2,815,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the first quarter valued at $404,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the 4th quarter worth about $375,000. Natixis increased its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 174,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 87,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the first quarter worth $338,000. 3.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal and Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury and Finance, Capital Markets and Structuring, and Support Areas segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

