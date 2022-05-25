GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Director Ruey-Lin Lu Purchases 5,051 Shares

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) Director Ruey-Lin Lu bought 5,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $17,931.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ruey-Lin Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GSI Technology alerts:

On Monday, May 23rd, Ruey-Lin Lu purchased 5,000 shares of GSI Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $15,900.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Ruey-Lin Lu bought 19,645 shares of GSI Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $63,256.90.

GSI Technology stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.55. 10,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,584. GSI Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.37.

GSI Technology ( NASDAQ:GSIT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 53.04% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on GSI Technology in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSIT. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its position in GSI Technology by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 186,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 38,413 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of GSI Technology by 265.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 22,036 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in GSI Technology by 186.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 19,032 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GSI Technology in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

About GSI Technology (Get Rating)

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.