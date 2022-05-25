GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “GT Biopharma Inc. is an immuno-oncology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes drugs of therapeutic molecules for the treatment of cancer, myeloma, osteolytic lesions and other unmet medical needs. GT Biopharma Inc., formerly known as OXIS International Inc., is based in Tampa, Florida. “

Get GT Biopharma alerts:

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on GT Biopharma from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

GTBP stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,094. GT Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $79.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average is $3.08.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. On average, equities analysts forecast that GT Biopharma will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of GT Biopharma by 498.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,871 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 18.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GT Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GT Biopharma (GTBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GT Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GT Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.