Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.42% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Guaranty Bancshares from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of GNTY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.58. The company had a trading volume of 21,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,626. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.47. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $44.60.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.70 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.89 per share, with a total value of $67,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James S. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.38 per share, for a total transaction of $35,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,413,140. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,300 shares of company stock worth $113,504 in the last 90 days. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 1.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 173,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.8% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 121,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 11,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 18.7% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 111,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 17,560 shares in the last quarter. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

