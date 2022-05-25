Guggenheim Trims Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Target Price to $100.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.11% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.80.
NYSE:BBY opened at $73.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.24. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $69.07 and a 1-year high of $141.97.
In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $1,757,423.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total value of $113,715.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,584.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,955 shares of company stock worth $3,662,097 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. State Street Corp increased its position in Best Buy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,063,725,000 after purchasing an additional 282,542 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,405 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $465,937,000 after purchasing an additional 257,611 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $338,235,000 after purchasing an additional 236,513 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Best Buy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,672,121 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $333,796,000 after purchasing an additional 168,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Best Buy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,139,985 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $331,926,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.
Best Buy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Best Buy (BBY)
- Investors Can Get 5%-Plus Dividend Yields on These 3 Buys
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
- 3 Defensive Consumer Stocks Worth Shopping For
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.