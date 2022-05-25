Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP) Plans Dividend of $0.23

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share by the oil production company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s previous dividend of $0.12. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:GKP traded up GBX 16 ($0.20) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 286 ($3.60). 2,677,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,275. The company has a market cap of £611.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 246.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 216.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.23. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 52-week low of GBX 139.11 ($1.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 297.04 ($3.74).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 300 ($3.78) to GBX 310 ($3.90) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 280 ($3.52) to GBX 300 ($3.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

