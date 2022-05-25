Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 5,500.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

GUKYF remained flat at $$3.24 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $3.39.

Get Gulf Keystone Petroleum alerts:

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum (Get Rating)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.