Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 5,500.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
GUKYF remained flat at $$3.24 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $3.39.
About Gulf Keystone Petroleum (Get Rating)
