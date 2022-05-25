H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $77.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.25% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. H.B. Fuller’s commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world’s biggest challenges. H.B. Fuller adhesives products used in manufacturing common consumer and industrial goods, including food and beverage containers, disposable diapers, windows, doors, flooring, appliances, sportswear, footwear, multi-wall bags, water filtration products, insulation, textiles, automotives, solar energy systems and electronics. H.B. Fuller also provides customers with technical support and unique solutions designed to address their specific needs. H.B. Fuller has established a variety of product offerings for residential construction markets, such as tile-setting adhesives, grout, sealants and related products. “

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.17.

Shares of FUL stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.99. 228,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,593. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.61. H.B. Fuller has a twelve month low of $59.17 and a twelve month high of $81.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.73.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.92 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $97,802.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,945.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the first quarter worth approximately $3,396,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 9.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile (Get Rating)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H.B. Fuller (FUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.