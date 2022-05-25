Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Cut to “Underperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Haier Smart Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Haier Smart Home stock opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.63. Haier Smart Home has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $4.28.

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, production, and sale of smart home appliances in Asia, Europe, the United States, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: China Smart Home Business, Overseas Home Appliance and Smart Home Business, and Other Business.

