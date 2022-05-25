Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) Director Buys C$23,993.60 in Stock

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL – Get Rating) Director Robert J. Potter purchased 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.47 per share, with a total value of C$23,993.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 367,065 shares in the company, valued at C$540,319.68.

Shares of HTL stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$1.44. The company had a trading volume of 217,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.60, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of C$206.20 million and a PE ratio of 63.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.94. Hamilton Thorne Ltd. has a one year low of C$1.39 and a one year high of C$2.20.

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$19.70 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Thorne Ltd. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hamilton Thorne in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets under the Hamilton Thorne brand; test laboratory and endotoxin testing services, as well as sperm assays, including Sperm Motility Index and Sperm Penetration; and fresh and cryopreserved mouse embryos supply, and technician training and proficiency testing services under the Embryotech brand.

